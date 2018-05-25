Food and drink exports reach £5.2bn

Food and drink exports in the first quarter of 2018 witnessed have grown by 5.5% to £5.2 billion, from £5 billion on the same period last year, according the latest statistics from the Food and Drink Federation (FDF).

Total exports during Q1 to EU markets rose quicker than those to non-EU markets, despite the doom and gloom surrounding Brexit.

Each of the top ten product categories saw growth apart from salmon and beer – down £40.7 million and £16.1 million respectively – when compared to Q1 of 2017.

Of the top ten product categories, breakfast cereals saw the fastest growth, up 30.3% to £111.2 million.

FDF is currently working with Government to secure an ambitious sector deal for the food and drink industry. Amongst the proposals are detailed plans outlining how the industry might fulfil its export potential, building on research undertaken by Grant Thornton which identified markets manufacturers would like to target.

One of these markets is Japan, where UK exports of food and drink have grown over the past ten years, but at a rate below the average growth rate of exports from EU27 nations.

In Q1 2018, exports to Japan rose by 5% on the previous year to £56.7 million.

The Japanese market recorded significant growth in categories including sweet biscuits (119%), pork (88%), soft drinks (90%) and cheese (507%).

It is hoped the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and the 2020 Olympics in Japan will present further opportunities to build on this growth and strengthen trading ties between the UK and Japan.

Ian Wright CBE, Chief Executive, FDF, said: “Food and drink exports showed continued growth in January-March 2018. This growth was based on robust demand for the UK’s high-quality products.

“Much of the demand comes from nearby markets, as demonstrated by strong growth to EU27 countries.

“There are also significant opportunities further afield. However, these require more specialist in-market support. For example, a recent trip to Japan highlighted the strength of demand that exists for quality UK products and the desire to build trading relationships.”

Graham Stuart, Minister for Investment, Department for International Trade, said: “It’s fantastic to see an increase in food and drinks exports, showing a clear global appetite for UK produce – with our products enjoyed across the world from the US to Japan.

“As an international economic department, it’s great to see so many British companies exporting their goods and services but we are determined that even more businesses build on this demand.”

