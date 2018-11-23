Major food collaboration to make plastic packaging more sustainable

ABP Food Group has joined forces with major players in Ireland’s agriculture processing and food industry to make plastic packaging more sustainable.

Plastic Action Alliance brings together market leaders from Ireland’s beef, poultry, pork, lamb, fruit, vegetables and packed salad sectors. It will be chaired by Aidan Cotter, former CEO of Bord Bia.

“The coming together of nine of the leading key players in Irish food production to look to arrive at solutions for the issue of plastics packaging is a significant development,” said Mr Cotter.

“These companies are leaders in their respective sectors and their combined experience will create a dynamic force that will likely punch well above its weight in seeking tangible solutions for the significant reduction of the use of plastic packaging on Ireland’s supermarket shelves.”

The project will be driven by a steering committee which is made up of senior executives from each of the participating companies.

All participants will use their collective food production experience and expertise to significantly reduce problematic single use packaging from the supply chain, whilst also introducing innovative and more sustainable alternatives.

The group will also work with leading researchers in the area of plastics and packaging and leverage their extensive international networks to ensure successful outcomes.

ABP Food Group is joined by: Manor Farm; Irish Country Meats; Rosderra; Keelings; Monaghan Mushrooms; Country Crest; Nature’s Best, and C&D Foods.

