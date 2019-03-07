Next-gen food brands join Kraft Heinz’s second Incubator Programme

Kraft Heinz has revealed the latest crop of disruptive food and beverage brands joining its second Incubator Programme class.

The Springboard platform was launched in 2016 with the aim of nurturing and developing the next-generation of food and beverage brands.

The second Incubator class includes Blake’s Seed Based, BRAMI, Ka-Pop! Ancient inGRAINed Snack Co, Origin Almond, and Tiny Giants.

All Incubator teams fall strongly within at least one of the Springboard committed growth pillars: Natural & Organic, Specialty & Craft, Health & Performance, and Experiential brands.

Over the next 16 weeks, the selected start-ups will participate in a dynamic program composed of learning, funding, infrastructure access, and mentorship in Chicago.

Applications for the third Incubator Programme are now open.

Like this: Like Loading...