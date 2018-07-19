Food blockchain start-up adds Peter Gabriel to backers

Blockchain start-up Provenance, which aims to boost consumer trust in the food sector, has secured additional funding from musician Peter Gabriel as well as its existing investors.

The company aims to use the funds for setting a new standard for consumer trust in the food sector by implementing its blockchain-backed solution with over 1,000 food and drinks businesses by 2025.

Provenance was one of the early leaders to track products along a supply chain on the blockchain.

“Our mission at Provenance is to improve the lives and well-being of the people behind consumer products by bringing trusted, accessible information to commerce,” said CEO Jessi Baker.

“This funding will help us develop our tools to meet the business need for more trustworthy supply chains whilst empowering shoppers to make a positive impact.”

Peter Gabriel said: “We need to be able to trust the source and distribution chain, particularly when it comes to guaranteeing that things are produced ethically and in an ecologically sound way.

“I am convinced that the service Provenance provides, using their blockchain data system, is going to find a big role going forward and will be of great use to the consumer and provide a level playing field for smaller, independent producers on which to compete with the big players.”

