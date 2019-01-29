Fluid solutions for frozen and chilled foods

Food product manufacturers are under constant pressure as both frozen and chilled foods get more sophisticated. It is vitally important to ensure that all food products are handled and stored at the correct temperatures as stipulated by the Food Standards Agency.

Sourcing a working-fluid capable of delivering all the required characteristics, to achieve the desired efficiency and provide long-term protection against, freezing, corrosion, scale and biological fouling is not quite so simple, unless you know who to ask.

Since 1998 Hydratech have manufactured a range of specialist fluids and inhibitors for use in food and beverage cooling systems. By placing great emphasis on a consultative approach to coolant selection, backed-up with 24-7 technical support, Hydratech have developed an envious reputation across the cooling-fluids industry.

So, the next time you’re looking for a specialist cooling solution, be sure to talk with the experts first.

