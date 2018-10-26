Fisheries Bill promises to ‘take back control of UK waters’

The British Government has launched a new Fisheries Bill which aims to build a “sustainable, profitable UK fishing industry”.

Launched by Environment Secretary Michael Gove, the Bill claims to enable the UK to control who fishes in its waters and on what terms for the first time since 1973.

It also promises to give the UK the power to implement new deals negotiated with the EU and with other coastal states and manage fisheries more effectively and sustainably in future.

Crucial to the bill, however, is its deliverance of sustainable fishing and marine conversation – as set out by the Government in its 25-Year Environment Plan.

The Bill aims to introduce powers to create new schemes in England to help seize opportunities to emerge out of Brexit. Amongst these is a new scheme to help the fishing industry comply with the landing obligation to end the discarding of fish.

Mr Gove said: “This new Fisheries Bill will allow us to create a sustainable, profitable fishing industry for all of the UK. It will regenerate coastal communities, take back control of our waters and, through better conservation measures, allow our precious marine environment to thrive.

“The Common Fisheries Policy has damaged the UK’s fishing industry and our precious fish stocks. The Bill will deliver a sustainable fishing industry, with healthy seas and a fair deal for UK fishermen.”

Like this: Like Loading...