Fine wine investment advisor expands into Southeast Asia

Fine wine investment advisor, Cult Wines, has opened a new office in Singapore amidst increasing investment demand among local and regional-based clients.

The latest office further strengthens the investor’s footprint in Asia, complementing facilities in Hong Kong and Shanghai – opened in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

The new office marks Cult Wines’ foray into the burgeoning Southeast Asian market, to meet the surge in demand for investment-grade fine wine among buyers based in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

In Singapore, Cult Wines has established relationships with many private banks and wealth managers over several years, which have proved to be very successful for the end clients of these institutions.

Sam Mudie has been appointed General Manager of the new office and will be relocating from the investor’s London HQ, where he has spent six years as Senior Portfolio Manager.

