Finalists revealed for Sustainable Food Awards

The finalists for the Sustainable Food Awards have been announced by Ecovia Intelligence.
After much deliberation, the jury has selected the following finalists per award category:
New Sustainable Product Finalists
- Bogawantalawa Tea Estates Uncompensated Carbon Neutral Teas (Sri Lanka)
- Chocolero Energy Drink (Belgium)
- Coop Switzerland Insect-Based Food Products
- SeaMore I Sea Bacon Meat Substitute (the Netherlands)
This award is given to a new food / beverage product with some important sustainability credentials.
Sustainable Packaging Finalists
- Coop Switzerland Multi-Bag, EOSTA Natural Branding (the Netherlands)
- Sirane Earthpouch (UK)
This award is given to a new packaging format that has low environmental footprint in terms of design and / or materials.
Sustainable Ingredient Finalists
- Agrasys (Spain) with Tritordeum
- Aliet Green (Indonesia) with Organic Coconut Sugar
- Dani Organic Foods (UK) with Organic Ginger
This award is given to a new ingredient that makes a significant difference in terms of environmental and / or social impact.
Sustainability Pioneer Finalists
- Bogawantalawa Tea Estates (Sri Lanka)
- Lotus Foods (USA)
- Nature’s Path Foods (Canada)
- Straus Family Creamery (USA)
The sustainability pioneer award is given to an operator in the food industry that is a leader / pioneer in some aspect of sustainability.
Sustainability Leadership Finalists
- Aliet Green (Indonesia)
- Nature’s Path Foods (Canada)
- Palsgaard (Denmark)
- Strauss Group (Israel)
This award is given to an operator who leads in various aspects of sustainability. The organisation is displaying overall leadership in sustainability and not mastering a few areas.
A very positive response was received for the inaugural Sustainable Food Awards, with entries received from each continent. The finalists were selected by a jury comprising professionals from the media, an international food company, organic & natural food brand, and packaging company.
The winner and runner-up in each awards category will be announced at a dedicated Sustainable Food Awards reception in Amsterdam on 7th June.