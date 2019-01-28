Fentimans boost beverage range with classic British flavour

Botanically-brewed drinks maker Fentimans has bolstered its craft beverages offering with the addition of an Apple and Blackberry flavour.

The new flavour combines two quintessentially British flavours and is being launched to coincide with the onset of spring.

The recent boom in craft drinks has created a new discerning consumer, who expects differentiated flavour experiences and premium quality options above and beyond ordinary carbonated drinks.

Fentimans said its Apple & Blackberry provides the perfect advantage of these growing trends.

The complex depth of flavour has been achieved by using the botanical brewing method, used to make all Fentimans drinks; combined with an appetising combination of crisp apple and blackberries to create a fresh and authentic taste.

“There is nothing more quintessentially British than red apples and juicy ripe blackberries in late summer,” said MD Andrew Jackson.

“Our latest flavour innovation has been rigorously tested, and we are confident that this latest addition combines the superior flavour experience consumers are seeking, with a unique British twist.”

Apple & Blackberry will be launched in the iconic 275ml bottle, plus the 750ml sharing format in the grocery channel.

The launch will be supported with an outdoor, digital marketing and experiential campaign – including a British Garden Games Activation.

