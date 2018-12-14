FDI’s biggest stories of 2018

It’s been a long busy year for the food and drink industry, with major shifts in consumer habits, innovative new products and major meat players getting in on the plant-based movement.

We’ve also seen government, consumers and industry alike take aim at food waste and seek meaningful ways to curb plastic pollution. Between the latest updates on Brexit, consumers have also set their sights on the future, and what trends 2019 has in store.

It’s a story that can be glimpsed in the most popular stories we’ve published this year on Food and Drink International.

Impossible Burger hitting US grocery stores next year

In response to “overwhelming” market demand, Impossible Foods is rolling out its flagship Impossible Burger to US grocery stores from next year.

Twinings launch cold water infusions

Twinings has launched its first ever cold water infusions designed for use in a water bottle on-the-go and reflecting the changing face of the tea market.

How can we reduce plastic pollution in the oceans?

Barry Twigg, Chairman of National Flexible, explores how we can reduce plastic pollution in our oceans.

Consumers call for more sustainable packaging

There’s been a paradigm shift in the environment attitudes of British consumers, more 88% of UK shoppers requesting on-pack information highlight the environmental attributes of any given packaging format.

Top ten food trends for 2019

Food trends for 2019 are painting a picture of mindful, informed and sustainable choices as well as a taste for the exotic, with Whole Food Markets citing Pacific rim flavours, faux meat snacks and eco-conscious packaging among next year’s top ten food trends.

Mars sells Drinks business to Lavazza

Mars is offloading its Drinks business to Italian coffee brand Lavazza in a deal which allows the latter to focus on the away-from-home market.

Full Harvest takes aim at food waste after raising $8.5m

Full Harvest, a marketplace for excess produce that would otherwise go to waste, has closed an $8.5 million Series A round of financing led by Spark Capital.

Brexit white paper: food and farming react

The UK’s much anticipated Brexit White Paper has finally been released, but is it good news for the nation’s food and farming sectors?

Kraft Heinz bolsters better-for-you offering with $200m Primal Kitchen buy

Kraft Heinz is acquiring better-for-you sauces and dressings manufacturer Primal Kitchen in a $200 million deal.

Nestlé launch meat-free brand Garden Gourmet in UK

Nestlé is introducing its meat-free Garden Gourmet range to the UK inspired by the growing adoption of a flexitarian diets among Brits.

