FDF members slash sugar content by over 12%

Members of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) have collectively slashed their sugar content by 12.1% according to the organisation’s new Feeding Change report.

The report demonstrates the progress FDF members have made as part of ongoing efforts to support consumers make healthier food and drink choices.

During the lifetime of the latest salt targets (2012-2017) FDF’s members have reduced salt content by a further 11.4%, continuing to build on more than 15 years of steady reformulation work.

Using individual company case studies, the report highlights a range of industry action, from reformulating products to reduce salt, fat and sugar, to limiting portion sizes and innovating to bring new, healthier options to the market.

“At a time when one in three children are leaving primary school overweight or obese, industry’s ground-breaking work to tackle this issue is more important than ever, said FDF’s Head of UK Diet and Health Policy Kate Halliwell.

“In this report, we aim to provide a snapshot of the great work FDF members have done to improve the nation’s diet. FDF and its members recognise they have a role to play in tackling obesity, but we cannot do it alone.

“Through continued collaboration with Governments across the UK and other industry stakeholders, we are committed to being part of the solution and to improving the nation’s diet – and our commitment is demonstrated in this new report.”

Like this: Like Loading...