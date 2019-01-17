Fazer invests €40m in Finnish grain production facility

Food service specialist Fazer is investing €40 million in a new value-added grain-based production facility in Lahti, Finland.

“Plant-based products and solutions are strategic growth areas for Fazer,” said President and CEO Christoph Vitzthum.

“We want to be a forerunner in value added grain-based products and we are investing in the development of new production technologies and solutions.

“We now have at hand an innovation which we believe will create interest also outside Finland and the Nordic countries, even globally.

“This investment contains several new and interesting initiatives which we will publish in March.”

Fazer said this latest investment is part of its plan to become a “modern sustainable food company” with plans to expand into Northern Europe and selected international markets.

Works at the new site are slated to start “as soon as possible”.

To date, Fazer has invested €136 million in Finland.

