Farm Business Innovation is the one-stop shop for diversification

Farm Business Innovation is the premier event for all farmers and landowners looking for solutions to diversifying their land.

Filling the halls of the NEC on the 7th and 8th November, Farm Business Innovation will come fully equipped with 500 global brands all supplying visitors with everything they’ll need for diversification.

Alongside this, 200 seminars led by expert minds within the industry will allow visitors unrivalled learning opportunities.

With the uncertainty that has come with Brexit, farming in the UK is in a unique period where predictability has been removed from the equation, resulting in individuals taking things into their own hands.

At Farm Business Innovation the seeds of possibility will be sewn as 500 world class suppliers bring with them the latest and greatest in terms of products and services from across the full spectrum of diversification. From alternative livestock and crops, glamping, and hosting events all the way through to battery storage, there will be a plethora of options to investigate and explore.

As well as the huge array of exhibitors, Farm Business Innovation will also host 200 seminars led by some of the most established individuals in the industry.

Oliver McEntyre of Barclays will be looking into how visitors can fund and finance their diversification projects and Henry Diedonne-Demaria from DEFRA will be delving into the future of environmental land management in the face of Brexit.

As well as this, Lord Carnarvon will be talking about the success he has seen opening up his home as the set for Downton Abbey and Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery will be discussing the transition from farmer to brewer and how to launch a product both nationally and internationally.

With all of this on offer for the visitors of Farm Business Innovation and the tickets being free, the reasons for landowners and farmers not to attend are becoming thin on the ground.

Farm Business Innovation will be a hub of innovation for all things to do with land diversification, so be sure to grab your free ticket online.

