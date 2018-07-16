Faerch Plast joins Viridor & major retails for black plastic recycling scheme

Faerch Plast UK – one of the leading manufacturers of plastic packaging for the food industry – has joined forces with Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, as well as recycling and waste management giant Viridor, to put recycled black plastic into new food grade packaging in a project welcomed by Environment Secretary, Michael Gove.

The result is a circular economy solution to a previously challenging material which will initially see 120 tonnes of black plastic recycled each month starting in July 2018.

The volume of material will be steadily increased over the next 18 months with Viridor’s specialist plastics recycling facility at Rochester in Kent becoming a centre of excellence for the initiative.

Mr Gove said: “This global leading scheme has the potential to mean the UK exports less of its waste, could divert huge amounts of plastic away from landfill and prevent virgin plastic entering the market in the first place.”

