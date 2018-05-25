Faerch Plast signs up to the UK Plastics Pact

Faerch Plast UK, a leading manufacturer of plastic packaging for the food industry, has signed up to the UK Plastics Pact, a bold and unique initiative led by WRAP to transform the UK plastic industry.

As part of its commitment to the Pact, it will invest in further innovation, research and new business models to rethink and redesign the packaging it delivers to the food industry, as well as encourage more re-use.

Andrew Osborne-Smith, Regional CEO of Faerch Plast UK & Ireland, said: “We see this as an extremely positive step forward and confirms our alignment with the European Circular Economy. We have a clear 12-month Roadmap in place and the work starts now.

“Faerch Plast is one of the leading manufacturers of recyclable plastic packaging for the food industry and through our support of the UK Plastics Pact we can continue our long standing policy of helping to reduce the environmental impact through product innovation and material development.”

Like this: Like Loading...