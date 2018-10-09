Eurolec launch new Solert Smart Data Logger

Temperature and pressure instrumentation manufacturer Eurolec Instrumentation is strengthening its product portfolio with the addition of the Solert Smart Data Logger.

A must for instrumentation specifiers, quality and test engineers and lab managers, the Solert gives peace of mind for customers who manufacture food and drink for the consumer market, eliminating risk and contamination from their research and manufacturing processes.

Solert is already being positioned as a potential market leader thanks to its ability to measure temperature and pressure.

Solert Smart Data Logger also allows users:

To produce accurate data – eliminating readings that could mean products are unsafe

To enjoy unparalleled reliability with instrumentation that can perform repeat/comparative measurements

The ability to keep logs of test results as proof that key processes were followed

To eliminate costs and time-wasting from investing in multiple systems, when Solert offers everything in the one instrument

Its auto-detect smart probe technology saves users time and its self-calibration function ensures the accuracy of its data. Its data logging capability and software reporting package for record keeping and data analysis allow users to research behaviours over time and pinpoint any issues earlier.

Like its UK sister company, Cirrus Research, Eurolec is also able to offers its customers AuditStore™-like technology to guarantee Solert’s results, and one machine providing a single source of measurement data.

The Solert will be debuted on the Eurolec stand (G18) at the Lab Innovations Exhibition at the Birmingham NEC 31st Oct – 1st Nov. The team will also be showcasing the portable PC Temp PT2 thermometer, CS series temperature calibration sources and accompanying RT162 reference thermometer.

The arrival of Solert follows a strong year for Eurolec, which has enjoyed significant investment in equipment, infrastructure and marketing. More than £50,000 was invested into the company, which has already produced dividends with an extended distributor network, a new five-year warranty offer and increased international sales.

Eurolec is now represented in more than 20 territories globally and its Republic of Ireland-based lab has been technologically enhanced increasing Eurolec’s overall capacity for precision calibration certification and product service requirements.

Managing Director Chris Mears said: “The Solert is an amazing product that should be a mainstay of anyone who works in quality control and product safety in the food and drink sector. Its capabilities and reliability eliminate the need for multiple products when it comes to smart data logging.”

He added: “The Solert launch to market follows hot on the heels of enhancements we’ve made recently to other products in our range of portable thermometers, manometers and temperature calibration sources.

“Our established portable thermometer (TH & PC Temp series) and manometer (PR and PC mano series) portables have already been restyled and we have invested in new reference instrumentation in Eurolec’s calibration laboratory, resulting in an improved temperature calibration service. Stated uncertainties of measurement are now as low as ± 0.04°C.”

Eurolec is also the official UK & Ireland distributor for the Ono Sokki range of specialised engine tachometers, FFT analysers, rotary encoders and linear gauges, with further announcements due shortly on developments in this promising sector.

