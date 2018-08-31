Epi Ingredients enters protein ingredient market with latest launch

Epi Ingredients has entered the fast-growing protein ingredient market with the launch of its first protein concentrate, Epiprot 60 UL.

The ingredient is positioned within the company’s new wider protein range, Epiprot, which also includes caseinates and acid caseins.

The company said the range will also soon feature milk protein concentrates and isolates.

Epiprot 60 UL is a milk protein concentrate containing 60% total native protein. It is produced directly from fresh milk using a ultra-low heat process which allows for minimal denaturation and optimal functional & nutritional properties.

It also preserves the 80/20 casein/native whey protein ratio unadulterated.

The company said this new ingredient can be incorporated into a wide range of applications such as cheese, yoghurt, beverages and nutritional products.

