DSM enzyme boosts bread texture, reduces ascorbic acid reliance

Nutritional health and science company, Royal DSM, has bolstered its BakeZyme range of baking enzymes with the launch of a new solution enabling bakeries to reduce ascorbic acid whilst maintaining desired texture and volume.

Ascorbic acid prices have fluctuated significantly since 2017 when new environmental policies in China forced many manufacturers to reduce their production. In the baking industry, ascorbic acid is generally used as a dough strengthener to improve bread texture and volume.

In places where the price of bread is under pressure – particularly in developing countries – bakers are looking for ways to be less reliant on ascorbic acid.

To this end, DSM has developed BakeZyme AAA which can be used with ascorbic acid, giving bakeries more control over their cost.

Business Director for Baking, Fokke van den Berg, said: “With BakeZyme AAA, we offer a solution that enables bakeries to optimize their costs while delivering high quality bread.”

