Call for entries for this year’s PPMA Group Industry Awards

Businesses have been met with a “Final Call for Entries” for the PPMA Group Industry Awards with the deadline closing on July 31.

The free-to-enter Awards recognise manufacturing excellence, technical innovation, entrepreneurship as well as outstanding achievement and contribution to the industry.

They will this year be taking place at a new venue – the Hilton Birmingham Metropole Hotel at the NEC – on the 25th September 2018.

This year, there are twelve categories ranging from awards for most innovative technologies in processing, packaging, robotics, vision systems and ancillary equipment, to achievements in sales, export and the environment.

New for 2018 is the ‘Outstanding Customer Service Award’ and the ‘PPMA BEST Award’ to recognise the organisation that has excelled in its efforts to support training and skills development.

Awards will also be presented to the ‘Apprentice of the Year’ and conclude with the presentation of the prestigious ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

All entries will be judged by an independent panel of industry experts, professionals, engineers and end users.

The Awards Ceremony, to be hosted by TV personality and comedian Brian Conley, coincides with the first day of the PPMA Show 2018, giving exhibitors and visitors the chance to attend, network and celebrate the very best of the processing and packaging industry.

Click here to enter the Awards.

