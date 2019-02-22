Entries open for Sustainable Food Awards

Entries are now open for this year’s Sustainable Food Awards, which aims to recognise the operators that are helping build a sustainable food industry.

There are five distinct categories:

New Sustainable Product – a new food / beverage product with some important sustainability credentials.

Sustainable Ingredient – a new ingredient that makes a sustainable difference in terms of environmental and / or social impact.

Sustainable Packaging – a new packaging format that has low environmental footprint in terms of design and / or materials.

Sustainability Pioneer – an operator in the food industry that is a pioneer / leader in some aspect of sustainability.

Sustainability Leadership – an operator that leads in various aspects of sustainability.

The awards are open to all types of operators in the food industry, including food & beverage brands, ingredient firms, packaging companies, industry associations, and related organisations who are helping build a sustainable food industry.

The closing date for entries is 30th April, the finalists will be notified by 17th May, and the eventual winners at a dedicated awards reception on 13th June in Amsterdam.

The awards reception will be co-hosted alongside the 11th European edition of the Sustainable Foods Summit, hosted in Amsterdam on June 13-14th.

Organised by Ecovia Intelligence, The Sustainable Food Awards are the only international awards dedicated to sustainability in the food industry.

