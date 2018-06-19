Elopak claims to be first to produce 1bn 100% renewable cartons

Elopak claims to be the first manufacturer to deliver over one billion 100% renewable cartons after launching beverage cartons.

Its flagship cartons are made with renewable PE which, it says, helps ensure resources for future generations.

In addition, using a renewable feedstock instead of a fossil one significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the cartons.

In 2017, the Elopak further improved its renewable offering by introducing new feedstocks for renewable PE.

The company chose to change supplier base to widen its offering of renewable PE and now offers two different sources.

One is derived from sugar cane, the other is based on tall oil, a residue from pulp and paper production.

“Reaching one billion fully renewable cartons is a major milestone for Elopak and a great contribution to reducing the use of fossil resources,” said Marianne Groven, Interim Director Environment at Elopak.

