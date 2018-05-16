Electropac technology adds nostalgic magic to souvenir tins

Electronic packaging specialists, Electropac, has joined forces with confectionery firm Churchill’s to produce the ultimate patriotic souvenir in advance of the Royal Wedding – a musical version of their Around London tinned giftware, filled with 150grams of assorted biscuits.

Launched exclusively via the home shopping channel QVC, the tin itself portrays an intricate, embossed representation of London, including many of the city’s most famous landmarks. When you open the lid, it plays either the National Anthem or Rule Britannia, adding a touch of nostalgic magic to the tin.

By adding effects such as sound, light and motion, London-based Electropac aims to lead packaging into a new era by creating new stories and multi-sensory connections between brands and consumers.

“In a digital marketing age, Electropac is exploring ways of revitalising the analog side of marketing, so we can stop shoppers in their tracks and inspire them with new packaging experiences,” said Electropac’s Rahul Shah.

