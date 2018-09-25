EHL Ingredients launches new foodservice division

EHL Ingredients has launched a new UK-based foodservice division entitled Lähde, which translates as ‘source’ in Finnish.

EHL’s product range will now be available in various pack sizes and weights in Lädhe branded and own label packs for the foodservice sector.

As well as individual herbs and spices, Lähde will feature EHL’s full range of blends and seasonings and the team can develop bespoke blends on request.

Lähde will be headed up by a new, dedicated foodservice team.

Tasneem Backhouse, joint MD at EHL Ingredients, said: “We’ve been working closely with the foodservice sector to offer our food ingredients and blends so it made sense for us to develop a dedicated, recognisable brand.

“We wanted to make our products as versatile as possible for chefs to incorporate quality, fully traceable ingredients into their international dishes and recipes. This is increasingly important to the end consumer and can support sales growth for the foodservice businesses working with us.

“With growing demand for authentic global foods, world flavours and tasty dishes on menus, chefs would be wise to invest in a core range of quality herbs and spices, as well as our ingredient blends and seasonings. Lähde gives chefs the option to do just that and we’re looking forward to working with foodservice providers in the sector.”

From now until the end of the year, EHL plans to take the Lähde division to approximately 20% of the overall business turnover.

