New EconPLUS Perforated Filter Range offers simplicity & security

Axium Process has recently introduced the EconPLUS perforated filter to its range of Certified 316L stainless steel filters, providing a low-cost, reliable and versatile solution for process pumps and equipment protection.

Designed with simplicity and security in mind, the EconPLUS filter range has been manufactured as a two-piece construction internally, has no loose parts and has a mechanical sealing area eliminating the need for a polymer seal with the inherent possibility of failure and replacement.

The filters, which are suitable for both CIP (clean-in-place) and SIP (steam-in-place) duties, are simple and easy to maintain requiring no tools for element extraction.

EconPLUS perforated filter screens are fully interchangeable and are available from 2,000 micron up to 8,000 micron.

Manufactured with a 4”, 316L stainless steel housing to ensure maximum screen surface area and designed for filter flows either out-to-in or in-to out, this versatile and dependable protection filter is providing a cost-effective solution for many process applications.

Axium Process is a filtration specialist and manufactures a comprehensive range of 316L stainless steel filters that include Wedge-Wire, Sintered Mesh and Perforated Screen options.

The filters which are manufactured in the UK at the company’s Swansea-based manufacturing facility can be customised to suit site or process requirements.

Like this: Like Loading...