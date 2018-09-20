Dutch supermarket puts orange juice on blockchain

Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn and Refresco are using blockchain technology to make their orange juice supply chain transparent.

Refresco supplies Albert Heijn with juice sourced from Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC)’s juice business.

The process will work by utilising a QR code which allows consumers to see which route the oranges have travelled up until the bottled juice is on store shelves.

The blockchain was developed in cooperation with Supply Chain Information Management (SIM), an expert in visualizing and providing continuous insight into chains via research and databases.

It starts in Brazil at the orange groves managed by LDC Juice, where the fruit is harvested and includes data on food safety and sustainability.

The blockchain also contains information about the oranges themselves, including the harvest date range and degree of sweetness.

Consumers can see these details in the chain and even send a compliment to the growers with the “Like2Farmer” functionality.

Maarten Kusters, Managing Director Refresco Benelux: “This is a unique way of bringing together the grower, processor, bottler, retailer and consumer and making the entire process of fruit juice production traceable and transparent.”

He added: “We aim for 100% sustainably-sourced juice by 2030 in fruit juice products of our clients.”

