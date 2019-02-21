Durham Box invests in digital

Durham Box have never been afraid to make bold business decisions in order to grow their business and keep up with customer demand.

Its factory has been extended five times, increasing the footprint from its original 20,000 sq. ft., to 90,000 sq. ft.

The latest development has been to modernise its infrastructure with a significant investment in a new digital press.

The new press is a Wonderjet WD200 – a 2000mm, single pass, high-speed digital printer with dryer and coater inline.

It can accommodate a wide variety of corrugated sheets, from ultra thin microflute, through to classic doublewall board and prints in the standard CMYK range, using water-based dye inks.

The investment in to the digital press, together with the purchase of a Zünd BHS150 digital cutter, has helped extend the company’s capabilities.

Managing Director Mike Morris said: “The investment in to the digital equipment was key to staying ahead of our competitors. The benefits to our customers are boundless.

“Removing the need to prepare traditional plates means the set-up time significantly decreases, which in turn leads to quicker turnaround times and increased cost effectiveness, as well as offering greater flexibility for design changes.

“It is ideal for jobs that require lower order quantities or that need multiple variations, and it can handle more complex imagery. We are a resilient business that prioritises our ethos of delivering a quality service, so investing in this kit, with all of these benefits, really was an easy decision.”

Digital printing has gained particular traction in retail ready packaging. With short-run and variable print opportunities, as well as mass customisation, digital provides added value for retailers and brand owners catering for seasonal, event and theme-based packaging.

The advent of ‘print-on-demand’ lends itself to cost-effective, personalised marketing campaigns that can drive sales.

Helen Scandle, a National Account Manager at Lintz Hall Farm, who purchase digitally printed packaging from Durham Box, said: “I was delighted with the crisp bright design of the outers which has fantastic shelf shout in store. The fact it’s digital too gives us much greater flexibility than traditional printing. I love it.”

Like this: Like Loading...