DSM opening industry’s first dedicated infant premix plant

Royal DSM is planning to open the food and drink industry’s only premix manufacturing facility built exclusively for the maternal and infant nutrition market.

The undisclosed investment is expected to double production output at the site in Buk, Poland within the next two years.

Frédéric Boned, Vice President EMEA, DSM Nutritional Products Human Nutrition & Health, said: “The planning of a dedicated early life nutrition premix plant is a first for the industry and, throughout the design phase, we have been able to incorporate a number of advanced technologies that reflect the specialist needs of the market.”

DSM said that the advanced mixing technology will allow it to develop complex infant formulas to meet the challenging requirements of early life nutrition manufacturers.

Once completed, the plant will be run by dedicated personnel experienced in the early life nutrition sector.

Construction is due to start in the next few weeks.

