DSM launch acrylamide-reduction solution for food makers

A new solution from nutrition and health specialists Royal DSM will enable food makers to reduce acrylamide in high-PH applications including crisps, biscuits and crackers.

DSM said its PreventASe solution is proven to reduce acrylamide in processed foods by up to 95%.

This latest addition extends the company’s existing solutions. While the PreventASe is suitable for a broad range of applications, the new PreventASe XR is optimised for higher-pH applications.

Acrylamide is a suspected carcinogenic substance formed in foods containing reducing sugars which are processed at a high temperature.

Food manufacturers are acting fast to reduce acrylamide in their products, but face a challenge to deliver acrylamide-reduced versions of their products with the same taste and texture their consumers know and love.

DSM said PreventASe and PreventASe XR are asparaginases that convert free asparagine present in many foods, thereby preventing the formation of acrylamide without impacting taste, texture or shelf-life.

“The global conversation about acrylamide is heating up, and DSM is working with our customers to address this challenge for the food industry,” says Fokke van den Berg, Business Director for Baking at DSM.

“An advantage of using asparaginase to tackle acrylamide is it requires negligible changes to a product recipe or production process.”

