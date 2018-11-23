DSM introduces new culture for Spanish Castellano-type cheese

Royal DSM has introduced a new cheese culture to create Spanish Castellano-type cheese, allowing cheesemakers to meet the growing demand for premium artisan cheese types.

The demand for locally-produced cheeses is increasing globally, with well-known global and local cheese brands tapping into the ‘craft’ movement.

Artisan cheeses with a unique taste and texture, and made with only a limited number of ingredients, are growing in popularity.

Manchego cheese, and all Castellano-type cheeses, are perfect examples of artisanal, local Spanish cheese types that are popular in Spain and around the world.

In Spain, Manchego cheese is the trendiest cheese type, responsible for more than 37% of total retail value.

Spanish cheesemakers looking to develop more distinctive Manchego and Castellano-type cheeses turned to DSM to solve their challenge of adding the Castellano-type taste profile to their range with only generic cheese cultures available on the market.

RSM said the new DelvoCheese CT-500 Castellano culture is the first culture on the market that is specifically selected to create the consistency and taste for which the Castellano-type is known.