Double acquisition for Kerry boosts foodservice and tech portfolios

Ireland’s Kerry Foods has strengthened its North American footprint with a double acquisition worth €325 million.

Firstly, it has acquired Ariake USA, the North American arm of Ariake Japan. And, secondly, it has snapped up South-eastern Mills North American coatings and seasonings business (SEM).

Both deals are subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions.

Kerry said the acquisitions enhance its foundational technology portfolio as well as “strengthening its foodservice position in line with strategic growth priorities”.

Ariake USA produces natural clean label savoury taste solutions derived from poultry, pork and vegetables at its facility in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Ariake USA’s highly specialised extraction technologies and development capabilities produce a suite of tailored solutions across a number of end use markets.

Kerry said the acquisition further enhances Kerry’s extensive authentic taste and clean label portfolio, whilst also complementing the Group’s from-food-for-food heritage.

SEM manufactures coatings and seasonings at its strategically located manufacturing base in Rome, Georgia.

This acquisition, Kerry said, complements its authentic taste portfolio and further develops the Group’s industry leading offering into the meat end use market.

