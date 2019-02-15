DNA and environmental monitoring strengthening quality in produce

SafeTraces and Mérieux NutriSciences are collaborating with the aim of bringing innovative, fully integrated solutions to strengthen quality in the produce sector.

Combining a DNA-based solution (saniDART) and an innovative software to manage Environmental Monitoring Programs (EnviroMap), the two companies will allow produce manufacturers to more easily manage their plant sanitation processes, decrease the risk of contamination and deliver their product more cost-effectively.

The SafeTraces’ saniDART solution uses a system of non-living, food-grade DNA-tagged particles that behave like pathogenic bacteria under the action of sanitisers.

These particles become the basis for a 15-minute, on-site sanitation verification for food processing plants.

It can be safely used on both food and non-food surfaces, giving processors the unique ability to take corrective action in real time.

“This partnership represents a joint commitment to food safety,” says Tim Freier, Vice President of Scientific Affairs and Microbiology at Mérieux NutriSciences North America.

“The unique combination of saniDART and EnviroMap is really going to add a powerful, innovative element to food safety & sanitizing programs in the produce environment.”

SafeTraces Founder and CEO, Anthony Zografos, adds: “Integrated with an environmental monitoring system, the saniDART solution now supports scheduling, notifications, corrective actions and data analysis.

“EnviroMap offers the full functionality in a secure, cloud-based system – and it was seamlessly integrated with saniDART to provide incredible capability and a wealth of future options.”

