Meet the disruptors at Future Food-Tech San Francisco 2019

Nineteen international start-ups will be centre stage at the Future Food-Tech summit in San Francisco next month seeking investor to scale up breakthrough solutions including sugar removal and replacement, cell-based meats and enzyme immobilisation.

Each day, the summit’s Technology Showcase sessions feature a curated selection of entrepreneurs as they pitch to the audience of over 750 senior food business leaders, investors and technology integrators from around the world.

Featured start-ups include:

Alcarelle (UK) is developing a novel functional ingredient as a synthetic alternative to alcohol. Its goal is a calorie-free, hangover-free drink that imitates the pleasant aspects of alcohol without the undesirable effects that can cause damage to health.

Arborea (UK) has developed a ground-breaking cultivation technology, the BioSolar Leaf, which reinvents and disrupt how microalgae cells are normally grown, delivering high-quality and high purity ingredients at low cost and unlimited scale.

Better Juice (Israel) uses natural enzymes in non-GMO microorganisms to convert sugars in juice to non-digestible compounds, such as dietary fibres. It removes all sugars from all types of fruit juice, regardless of its sugar composition, without affecting juice smell or taste, except for reducing the sweetness.

Cambridge Glycoscience (UK) is on mission to tackle the world’s greatest public health crisis: excessive sugar consumption. It creates novel and natural plant-based ingredients to replace sugar in manufactured food products.

Culture Robotics (USA) grows organisms for biotech companies. It has built the first cloud bioreactor farm, growing customers’ organisms in its automated bioreactors to supply data and samples, helping to quickly test and get to market in the fields of therapeutics, materials, and foods.

DouxMatok (Israel) is developing targeted flavour delivery technologies to improve nutritional profile. Its patented sugar reduction solution maximizes the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors, enhancing the perception of sweetness and enabling substantial sugar reduction (by up to 40%) without compromising taste, mouthfeel or appearance.

Dutch Gum (Netherlands) unlocks the potential of the coffee pulp as a source of bio-based materials, at the same time detoxifying the waste stream produced by the second most traded commodity in the world.

Edamam (USA) is a nutrition data platform providing nutrition analysis, meal recommendations and licensed data solutions to companies in the food, health and wellness sectors.

Freshpoint (Israel) has patent protected Time Temperature Indicators which provide visual information regarding the traceability, safety, health and wellness of any food and beverage type to indicate the true shelf-life of the product they are monitoring.

Journey Foods (USA) aims to change the face of traditional nutrition and snacking, with an entirely new category of plant-derived nutrition delivery: micro foods. Its products and services are supported by its industry-leading data science platforms which assist in discovering bioactive compounds, and amplify nutrient profiles while locking in texture, colour, and taste.

Meatable (Netherlands) makes 100% real, delicious, guilt-free meat. With one cell, it is revolutionizing the meat industry’s impact on climate change and animal welfare. At the same time, it increases food security, without compromising the culinary experience of eating tasty, real meat.

MilkWays (Netherlands) is developing specialized ‘maritime supply chains’ to transport fresh liquid milk and related dairy ingredients all over the world, in large volumes by ship. The technology will enable large dairy companies to efficiently supply continents where milk cannot be produced in a sustainable way. It provides an alternative to the high-energy process of pulverizing milk.

Mission Barns (USA) is creating healthy and affordable clean animal fat in large scales, to make products such as bacon and duck fat in a more efficient and sustainable way, and provide flavour and function to a variety of foods

NCG (Italy) has invented a technology and hardware using ultrasound to significantly improve food safety, cooking quality and food costs all at once.

Seattle Food Tech (USA) makes delicious, juicy plant-based ‘chicken’ nuggets and patties for food service, implementing unique food manufacturing methods in large scale production to produce affordable plant-based meat at high volumes.

Solar Foods (Finland) is introducing a game-changing natural protein for the global food industry. Produced from CO2, water, and electricity, its unique pure single-cell proteins are independent from agriculture, weather and the climate. They open a new world of unimaginable protein choices, while creating new sustainable food diversity.

Spoonshot (USA) has developed a ’Food Brain’ that leverages food science and AI to predict consumer tastes and food trends. It has built an intelligence platform that gives CPG companies forward-looking insights to identify new product development areas and unlock hidden penetration opportunities for existing products.

Sudden Coffee (USA) is single-origin, crystallized coffee. It is made in San Francisco, using a proprietary brewing & freeze-drying process, developed by their team. Sudden Coffee is ethically sourced & sustainably grown.

Zymtronix (USA) technology uses highly magnetic materials to deliver a unique, clean method of enzyme immobilization. These materials self-assemble and immobilize enzymes to become metamaterials, without interfering with their individual properties. This allows Zymtronix technology to surpass industry standards in biocatalysis, achieve better results and greater returns.

