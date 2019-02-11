Danone expand production of plant-based yogurt in US

Growing demand for plant-based foods has seen Danone expand its production footprint in North America with the opening of a new building at the company’s DuBois, Pennsylvania facility.

A multi-million-dollar investment has seen Danone expand capacity at the DuBois facility making it the “largest production facility making plant-based yoghurt alternatives in the US”.

The company added that the expansion also adds additional capacity, creating “new opportunities for both Danone North America and the local surrounding community”.

The expansion comes as growing numbers of consumers embrace a flexitarian diet or adopt a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle.

The plant-based foot category in retailed is growing at 20% compared with all food which is growing at only 2%.

“As flexitarian eating patterns continue to evolve and grow in popularity, plant-based food options present an opportunity to bring new choices throughout the grocery store,” said Mariano Lozano, CEO, Danone North America.

Given this opportunity, Danone said it has set a broader global ambition to grow its plant-based business three times by 2025.

The DuBois facility sits on 24 acres, and the plant, with the new addition, covers a total of 180,000 square feet.

Following the expansion, the facility will now produce Vega yogurt alternatives and nutritional powders, in addition to Silk yogurt alternatives and So Delicious Dairy Free yogurt alternatives and dairy-free cheese shreds.

“Dairy-free is different than non-dairy – dairy-free options must be produced in a facility that is solely dedicated to plant-based food production,” said Lozano.

“As consumers continue to seek out more dairy-free options, having a facility that meets this standard gives us an opportunity to deliver on their growing demand and high expectations.”

Like this: Like Loading...