Danish Crown outlines sustainability vision

Danish Crown is vying to become the “world’s leading producer of sustainable meat” with a vision of a completely climate neutral value chain by 2050.

By 2030, Danish Crown pledges to have reduced its emissions of greenhouse gases for each kilogramme of pork it produces from farm to fork by at least 50% compared to 2005.

Even before the end of 2019, 90% of the pigs supplied to Danish Crown’s Danish abattoirs will come from sustainability-certified farmers.

We believe that we’re going to see a huge market for sustainable meat in future. We want to capture this market and create a brand as the most sustainable producer of meat-based food products,” said Group CEO Jais Valuer.

“We have a strong starting point, as our Danish owners are already leading the way on very many parameters, and this is something that we must now build on.”

Danish Crown has commissioned researchers to calculate and document developments since 2005.

The conclusion is that Danish farmers have reduced the climate impact of producing one kilogramme of pork by 25% between 2005 and 2016, of which agriculture accounts for 18%.

“Pork has unjustifiably been in the firing line for the climate impact. We’re going to change this, because we now know that we could have been talking about sustainability from as early as the mid-2000s,” said Valeur.

“We cannot turn back the clock, but the results are there for all to see, and what we’re going to do is launch a concept which we, as well as our customers can communicate, and which is going to win the support of consumers, because at the end of the day, it’s the choices being made by consumers that will drive the transition.”

The Danish Crown group is currently setting up several cross-organisational projects focusing on everything from energy and water consumption, to packaging and transport solutions.

The aim is to define goals in all these areas and to establish a number of partnerships which will enable Danish Crown to identify new solutions in cooperation with both researchers and other companies in the industry.

At present, these goals focus on the Group’s pork chain but beef and veal will be “closely aligned” with its sustainability certification for pork.

