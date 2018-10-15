€40m dairy research facility launched in Ireland

A new €40 million VistaMilk SFI Research Centre has been launched in Ireland, jointly funded by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The Centre will be hosted by Teagasc Moorepark in partnership with a number of research performing organisations. Multinational and SME companies in the food and ICT sectors are also part of the consortium.

Michael Creed, The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, said: “VistaMilk will be the largest Agri-Tech Centre covering the entire dairy production chain, with Exchequer funding of €26 million provided by SFI and my Department, together with industry funding of €14 million.

“This highlights the strong and collaborative commitment to building research and innovation capability that ensures the sustainability of the agri-food sector.”

VistaMilk will assist the Irish dairy industry to be a world leader in fundamental and translational research for precision pasture-based dairying, with the outcomes impacting positively on the environment, animal well-being and the health of consumers.

