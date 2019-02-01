UK dairy industry makes great strides in sugar reduction

The British dairy industry has made great strides on sugar reduction delegates of a recent conference hosted by Dairy UK.

The recent ‘Weighing up the Facts? Does Dairy Deliver’ conference in London highlighted the dairy industry’s efforts to reduce the sugar content of its products, in line with the targets laid down in the Childhood Obesity Plan.

In the yogurt and fromage frais category, the industry achieved a 6% reduction in sugar content, surpassing the target of 5% laid down by Public Health England.

The Childhood Obesity Plan laid down ambitious targets, asking the industry to reduce sugar consumption by 20% by 2020, and a 5% reduction in the first year.

Dr Judith Bryans, Chief Executive of Dairy UK, said: “These results just go to show the fantastic work the industry has done to reduce the sugar content of dairy products, not just meeting but surpassing the year one target set by Government.”

Dairy UK said that “whilst further sugar reductions presented a challenge, the industry was working hard to deliver products with less sugar and still provide consumers with the taste and quality they expect”.

Like this: Like Loading...