Dairy Farmers of America boosting transparency with blockchain

Scarcely a week goes by without one blockchain story or another, and now Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) is getting in on the action.

DFA, a national cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the US, has partnered with ripe.io, a food-tech start-up focused on using blockchain to boost transparency in the supply chain.

Through the pilot project, DFA is hoping to increase supply chain transparency and better connect its farmer owners with customers.

“Consumers today want to know where their food comes from and blockchain technology, like ripe.io, gives consumers real-time data, which can really help increase trust and confidence about food production from start to finish,” said David Darr, Vice President Sustainability and Member Services at DFA.

The pilot project is utilising the ripe.io platform and leverages data from a group of DFA member farms as well as one of DFA’s manufacturing plants to support more consumer engagement.

“We know that there’s a lot of application for blockchain technology within agriculture, and we ultimately want to help our dairy farmers be on the forefront,” added Darr.

“For now, our goal is to evaluate the technology and explore how it might benefit our supply chain.”

