CP Kelco expanding pectin production capacity

CP Kelco is expanding pectin production capacity at its Danish facility by 15% to meet growing global demand for clean, natural and sustainable ingredients.

The investment is focussed on bolstering production of low methyl ester pectin which is ideally suited for products such as ambient drinking yoghurts, jams and fruit preparation.

The company plans to use advanced technology to extract pectin from a new generation of raw material, the better to meet demand.

“From a functional and clean label perspective, pectin is the stabilizing and texturizing ingredient of choice for many food and beverage companies, and we foresee continued increase in its demand and application, especially in emerging markets,” said Susanne Sörgel, Sr. Director, Platform Strategy – Pectin and Carrageenan, at CP Kelco.

“Over the years we have invested heavily to secure sustainable raw material supply and advance our pectin production capacity and capabilities to support global customers’ growth, while continuously innovating to improve product quality, minimise environmental impact and achieve new levels of sustainability.”

Like this: Like Loading...