CP Foods unveil new food research innovation centre

Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) has recently unveiled its new food research innovation centre in Thailand which will develop healthy products for the global market.

The new centre, billed as a “one-stop service” for food innovation, is comprised of a research and development building and pilot plant.

Both buildings also utilise renewables technologies such as solar heating alongside other state-of-the-art production technology such as microwave tech for sterilisations of ready meals.

The pilot plant also certified by Food and Drug Administration, ensuring the manufacturing quality.

Sukhawat Dansermsuk, CEO – Food Business and Co-President at CP Foods, said: “The brand-new research facilities will significantly accelerate and improve innovation process to encourage CP Foods’ researchers achieve their full capabilities.”

The centre will develop products in line with global demand at all ages including foods for patient and elderly people such as food and drink for insomnia.

In addition, the centre pilot plant can promptly introduce variety of new products to serve with rapid changes of consumer demands.

“Increasing of health conscious and food safety demands have prompted the company to plan for more healthy goods which it will reach 30% of its new products this year, following the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals,” said Mr Dansermsuk.

He added that CP Foods’ RD Centre has developed not only innovative products but special ingredients to serve food chain and restaurant demands.

The centre is also concentrated on sustainable packaging development to minimize environmental impacts, especially plastic footprint.

