Coversis invests in linerless labels manufacturing facility

Coveris is investing £1 million in its linerless labels facility in Spalding, Lincolnshire which will see the manufacturer boost capacity by over 20% to meet growing demand.

As part of this, Coversis is installing a new coating system as well as upgrading existing machine infrastructure.

The manufacturer expects to complete work by January 2019, resulting in a capacity increase of over 20% to support future growth and increased seasonal demand.

Linerless labels are becoming a more popular option thanks to their lightweight design than offers a 40% weight saving as well as zero waste and full recyclability.

Also delivering major efficiency gains through faster application speeds, automation and improved consistency on pack, increased uptake of linerless outside of the typical MFP category also looks set to grow.

Craig Bevan, Coveris’ Linerless Sales Director, said: “Given the continued growth of linerless in the UK protein sector and the increased demand from other food categories and geographical markets, we are very pleased to welcome further investment in capacity which will allow us to better meet the needs of new and existing customers.

“Additional technical capabilities also mean that we will be able to offer more functional and decorative solutions such as shaped labels and apertures to deliver improved shelf-impact across a variety of FMCG categories.”

