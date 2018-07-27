Costco enhancing fresh food supply chain with agtech

Costco Wholesale has tapped freshness management solutions provider Zest Labs to enhance its fresh food supply chain.

The wholesaler is utilising the Zest Fresh solution to further define and verify best practices that ensure delivered freshness for their produce.

The solution will also provide end-to-end fresh food supply chain visibility.

Zest Fresh helps reduce waste, which further enables Costco to maintain its low prices on fresh food.

“Costco Wholesale is a pioneer in the retail industry and we’re thrilled to be working with them to help improve the delivered freshness of produce for their members,” said Peter Mehring, CEO of Zest Labs.

“Zest Fresh helps to proactively manage the fresh food supply chain to maximize delivered shelf life, reduce store waste by 50% or more and deliver value that drives customer satisfaction.”

