Corona launches eco-friendly plastic-free six pack rings

As part of its commitment to eco-friendly packaging, beer brand Corona is piloting plastic-free six pack rings in Mexico and the UK.

Corona has worked with Parley for the Oceans to help eliminate plastic pollution in the world’s oceans.

To this end, the brand has adopted Parley’s strategy of avoiding and intercepting plastic where possible but, crucially, redesigning packages to use less plastic.

Although Corona is primarily packaged in glass and fibreboard, the brand is further improving its green credentials by redesign six pack rings – a common source of plastic pollution.

The plastic-free rings are made from plant-based biodegradable fibres, with a mix of by-product waste and compostable materials.

If left in the environment, the rings break down into organic material that is not harmful to wildlife.

The plastic-free rings will first be tested in Mexico, where they’ll make their debut in Tulum at the beginning of 2019. A trial run in the UK will follow later in the year.

“The beach is an important part of Corona’s DNA and we have been working with Parley to address the issue on the frontlines where plastic is physically accumulating,” said Evan Ellman, Corona Better World Director.

“We also recognize the influence a global brand like Corona can have on the industry, and with the support of Parley, are pursuing scalable solutions like plastic-free six pack rings that can become a new standard to avoid plastic for good.”

