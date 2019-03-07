Consumers doubt impact of junk food advertising ban, research finds

Most consumers doubt the likely impact of restricting and banning junk food advertising despite agreeing with the approach, new research claims.

This comes a week after the ban on junk food advertising was introduced on London’s transport network and as the Government mulls a ban on junk food advertising on TV before watershed.

Research conducted by consumer insight agency Engage Research found that 40% of those surveyed were in favour of banning junk food advertising on transport systems.

However, 70% believed that people will continue eat what they like irrespective of whether they see advertising or not and 31% believed that the ban would improve the eating habits of adults, teens or children.

Nearly half (49%) agreed that stopping advertising for fast food was another example of the nanny state and that people should be able to eat what they like. Only 14% disagreed.

46% said that advertising on television for food and drink products was most likely to catch their eye, compared with 19% on transport systems; 18% via fliers through the door; 16% in magazines and newspapers; 13% on bill boards on the street, and 12% on the radio.

Lyndsay Peck, Director of Engage Research, says: “Interestingly, given the proliferation of fast food options, more than half of those surveyed pointed to healthier options being available as fast food whilst 60% agreed that ‘not all fast food is bad for you, there are plenty of healthy options available.”

Like this: Like Loading...