Consumers consider farmers as food producers, claims report

The majority of people consider farmers to be food producers and should thus be financially supported for this role, according to a new survey.

The YouGov survey, commissioned by NFU Cymru, polled consumers in Wales and found that 83% associated Welsh farmers with providing “safe, high-quality and traceable food”.

83% of those polled also stated that they supported the idea of a new domestic agricultural policy in Wales providing funding support for farmers to continue supplying safe, high-quality and fully-traceable food to the nation.

Just 2% were not in agreement.

“At a time when the Welsh agricultural industry has faced considerable uncertainty, whether that be from the significant challenges posed by the weather over the last 12 months or the uncertain political climate, the findings of this survey are a very welcome boost for the industry,” said NFU Cymru President John Davies.

“They show overwhelming support and recognition for the work of Welsh farmers – not least the vitally important role they play in producing the nation’s food.

“I think I speak on behalf of all Welsh farmers when I say that we are extremely grateful for the public’s high level of backing.

“This survey demonstrates that not only do the Welsh public associate Welsh farmers with producing food to world-leading environmental, animal health and welfare standards, they also support continued financial support to help farmers to keep producing world class food and drink.

“Welsh Government’s consultation proposals are weighted towards measures that support the delivery of public goods and economic resilience but propose a fundamental shift away from measures that underpin high quality food production.

“This consumer survey reinforces NFU Cymru’s call that future Welsh policy should have measures that provide a stable environment to continue the secure supply of safe, high quality food, which is trusted by consumers, something that we feel is currently lacking from the Welsh Government consultation proposals.”

