Construction set to start on new South West food innovation centre

Work is due to begin on a new food and drink innovation centre in the South West of England which will provide specialist facilities and technical support.

Construction company Wilmott Dixon secured the £11.3 million construction contract from North Somerset Council to building the Food Works SW facility.

The scheme, which is due to complete in early 2020, will be funded by the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership through the Local Government Fund.

Situated within the Defra designated Food Enterprise Zone in Weston-super-Mare, The Food Works SW will create around 250 new jobs.

It will provide a range of specialist facilities and technical support for food and drink manufacturers across the South West region, helping new businesses to get started and established producers to innovate and grow.

It will include twelve food grade business units to lease; four product development areas; exhibition, training and workshop space; meeting rooms and a café.

