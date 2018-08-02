Conference programme and keynote speakers revealed for PPMA Show

The PPMA Show 2018 has unveiled a first-class industry-responsive conference programme that looks set to create a forum for education, knowledge share and debate.

The free-to-attend conference sessions will run over the first two days of the show in the Enterprise Zone, with a programme devised to focus on some of the key issues facing modern manufacturing.

These include topical issues such as Brexit, Industry 4.0, cyber security, robotics, automation and optimisation, augmented reality, as well as tackling the ongoing debate surrounding the impact of plastics in packaging.

Headlining the programme will be two of the most respected and influential business leaders in the UK, Lord Mark Price and Jonathan Warburton.

With less than a year to go before Brexit on 29 March 2019, Lord Mark Price will dedicate his keynote address to looking at how business can prepare for life post-Brexit.

Lord Price is a former Minister of State for Trade and Investment, whose previous roles have included Managing Director of Waitrose and Deputy Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership.

Jonathan Warburton is the current Chairman of Warburtons, the largest family-owned bakery business in the country, whose business has seen a 60% increase in turnover under his leadership.

A fifth- generation member of the Warburton family and a hugely respected industry figurehead, Mr Warburton worked his way up through the junior ranks of the business to become Chairman in 2001.

His keynote address will focus on how to build long-term sustainable businesses by drawing on his own experiences of spearheading the growth of the Warburton business into a highly successful £550 million turnover organisation.

Visitors will also hear from Nick Brown, Head of Sustainability at Coca-Cola Enterprise, and a host of thought leaders from the processing and packaging industry, who will share their insight into how to improve production line efficiencies and future-proof operations.

“The Enterprise Zone will be a central focal point for visitors who will be attending the show to see the latest display of innovations and technologies. There’s also the opportunity to learn and take away creative ideas to enhance their own businesses,” says Dr Andrew Mint, CEO of the PPMA Group.

“We have devised a conference programme that will add value to the PPMA visitor experience and offer the perfect balance of informative, educational and thought-provoking presentations, while still allowing visitors the time to walk the aisles and explore all the hands-on equipment demonstrations and new product launches at the show.”

Visit the website to obtain a free visitor badge to the PPMA Show, which takes place at the NEC in Birmingham from 25 – 27 September.

Like this: Like Loading...