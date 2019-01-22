In brief: Conagra exploring ‘strategic alteratives’ for Gelit brand

Chicago food company Conagra Brands is pondering the future of Gelit, its Italian frozen pasta business, after engaging BNP Paribas to explore “strategic alternatives”.

Headquartered in Doganella di Ninfa, Gelit produces authentic Italian frozen food and ready meals, primarily for private label customers.

The business employs approximately 145 full-time employees, operates a stand-alone state-of-the-art facility and supplies products to a broad range of international customers.

In a press release, Conagra Brands said it “has not set a timetable for the strategic process nor has it made any decisions relating to any strategic alternatives at this time, and no assurance can be given as to the outcome of the process”.

