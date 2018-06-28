Conagra creating frozen foods leader with $10.9bn Pinnacle Foods buy

Chicago’s Conagra Brands is acquiring Pinnacle Foods for $10.9 billion in a move aimed to creating a leader in the frozen foods market.

As well as boosting its frozen foods footprint, the deal will also allow Congara to strengthen its snack foods presence.

With annual net sales in excess of $3 billion, Pinnacle Foods’ portfolio of frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable products includes such well-known brands including Birds Eye, Duncan Hines and Earth Balance.

“The acquisition of Pinnacle Foods is an exciting next step for Conagra Brands,” said Sean Connolly, President and CEO of Conagra Brands.

“After three years of transformative work to create a pure-play, branded food company, we are well-positioned to accelerate the next wave of change.

“The addition of Pinnacle Foods’ leading brands in the attractive frozen foods and snacks categories will create a tremendous opportunity for us to further leverage our proven innovation approach, brand-building capabilities, and deep customer relationships.”

Like this: Like Loading...