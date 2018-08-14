£20m competition to create more productive & sustainable agri-systems

The UK government has made up to £20 million available for agri-businesses to increase productivity and sustainability in crop and ruminant agriculture systems.

The funds come via the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund and form this competition aimed at transforming food production. It is provided by UK Research and Innovation and delivered through Innovate UK.

UK organisations can apply for a share of up to £20 million for projects to transform how the agrifood sector works with crop and animal-based agricultural systems.

Time for change

Due to the continued growth in global population, the UK, alongside many other countries, needs to produce more food.

However, agricultural production issues such as costs and environmental factors mean we must do so in ways that are significantly more efficient, resilient and sustainable.

To support businesses to create disruptive technologies and embed precision approaches that meet these goals, the government is offering grants through its Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.

The transforming food production challenge is a £90 million government investment that will make it easier for farmers and agricultural businesses to embrace technology and innovation.

This £20 million funding competition is one element of the programme, which looks to bring together the agri-food sector with expertise in real-time robotics sensing, data, AI and earth observation.

The aim is to transform food production in the UK by encouraging rural growth and creating high-skilled jobs and new export opportunities.

Developing new systems and tech solutions

Projects are being sought that seek to improve productivity and sustainability in crop and ruminant agriculture.

There is £20 million to be shared across 2 types of project:

productivity solutions, which develop a single intervention within a supply chain or production system;

supply chain solutions, which develop multiple interventions across at least 3 parts of the supply chain.

The competition opens on Monday 20 August and closes Wednesday 24 October. Interested parties can apply here.

