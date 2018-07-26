Columbia commits to deforestation-free cocoa supply chain

Columbia’s two largest cocoa companies have joined the Government in committing to eliminating deforestation in the country’s cocoa supply chain by 2020.

To that end, the country has joined the Cocoa and Forests Initiative, a global effort to ensure deforestation-free cocoa.

The Governments of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, responsible for 60% of the world’s cocoa, were the first two governments to sign and implement the agreement in 2017.

Now Colombia becomes the first country from Latin America to sign up to the principles of the Initiative, which will be called the ‘Cocoa, Forests and Peace Initiative’.

The Colombian cocoa sector is growing rapidly. The crop has been identified as a priority for Colombian agricultural growth, both for domestic consumption and international export.

The bulk of Colombia’s cocoa production has the characteristics of ‘Fino de Aroma’ cocoa, a classification much-prized in the international market.

Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, Colombia’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said: “In a market characterised by a growing interest in zero-deforestation cocoa, with a positive story to tell about forests and peace, we hope Colombia’s signing up to the Cocoa and Forests Initiative will encourage greater interest and investment in the Colombian cocoa supply chain.”

Colombia’s rates of deforestation have increased rapidly since the conclusion of the peace process, as remote areas of the countryside – once off-limits – have seen rapid agricultural and livestock expansion, land speculation and infrastructure development.

Colombia views cocoa as a strategic crop with which to close the forest frontier and restore degraded agricultural lands through agroforestry and silvopastoral systems comprising cocoa, livestock and trees.

The country has pledged to restore 1 million hectares of degraded land in its National Development Plan and under Initiative 20×20, a regional effort to change the dynamics of land degradation in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Restoration not only contributes to climate change mitigation, but also brings a wide range of benefits including rural welfare and employment, enhanced food security, soil and water conservation, biodiversity protection and climate change resilience.

Like this: Like Loading...